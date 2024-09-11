Yogi Adityanath's blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Pushing India towards civil war'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for some of his controversial comments. Referring to him as the Crown Prince of Congress, Yogi said Rahul Gandhi is moving toward becoming the leader of anti-India separatist groups. "His sole aim is to disrupt India's unity, integrity, and social harmony, pushing the country toward civil war," the chief minister said in an apparent reference to Gandhi's meeting with India baiter Ilhan Omar.

During his visit to the US, Gandhi met US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who has in the past taken anti-India stand and visited Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). She has made several statements that directly or indirectly show her sympathy for the Muslim Brotherhood and ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency).

Yogi also blasted Gandhi for his comments that Congress will scrap reservation when India becomes a fair place. "The crown prince of Congress, which allied with the anti-national National Conference and tampered with the reservation for backward classes to give a large portion to Muslims, is now conspiring to abolish reservations in the country."

"But, Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even one BJP worker in this country, his divisive intentions will not succeed. 'We the people of India' are united against all anti-national forces including the Congress," the chief minister said, and added that the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the upliftment of the exploited, oppressed and deprived. "Rahul Gandhi's attempt to sow the seeds of division in the country is condemnable. He should apologize to the countrymen for this."

कांग्रेस के युवराज राहुल गांधी भारत विरोधी अलगाववादी समूह के नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर हैं।



इनका एकमात्र लक्ष्य भारत की एकता, अखण्डता और सामाजिक समरसता को छिन्न-भिन्न करके देश को गृह युद्ध की ओर धकेलना है।



राष्ट्र विरोधी नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के साथ गठबंधन करने वाली और पिछड़ों के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2024

Earlier today, the members of Delhi BJP's Sikh cell staged a protest against Gandhi near 10 Janpath over his comments that there was a bias against the Sikh community in India. Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this, and not about politics.

Gandhi asked the name of one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows during the programme. "What is your name, brother with the turban," he asked. "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," said Gandhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri hit back at him on Tuesday, saying, "If there ever was any fear or anxiety in their minds about being identified as Sikhs due to their Kada, Kirpan or Turban, it was only during the mindless one-sided violence and pogrom against members of the Sikh Sangat in 1984".



