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'You don't indulge in vandalism': Piyush Goyal praises Indian diaspora amid protests in Europe

'You don't indulge in vandalism': Piyush Goyal praises Indian diaspora amid protests in Europe

"An important statistic is how well you are respected in this country. The good part is you are very wanted, very welcome here," Goyal says during his address in Germany

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 5:10 PM IST
'You don't indulge in vandalism': Piyush Goyal praises Indian diaspora amid protests in EuropeUnion Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the Indian diaspora for its peaceful conduct and respect for local laws, saying Indians are welcomed in countries around the world because they do not engage in vandalism or disrupt public life.

Addressing the Indian community in Berlin during his two-day visit to Germany, Goyal compared the conduct of Indians living abroad with incidents of violence and vandalism reported during protests in parts of Europe.

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"They know that the Indian people and the Indian community are peace-loving. They live with their families; they care for their families," Goyal said.

Don't Miss: Piyush Goyal’s $85 Trillion Trade Vision: 9 FTAs, 38 Nations and More Deals In The Pipeline

The minister said Indians had earned respect in their host countries through their conduct and contribution to society.

"An important statistic is how well you are respected in this country. The good part is you are very wanted, very welcome here. They know you don't indulge in vandalism. They know you don't go on the streets and create a disturbance to society, like we are seeing in other parts of Europe," he said.

Goyal's comments came against the backdrop of demonstrations in several European countries, including France, Spain and Italy, over rising living costs, wages and public services.

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While many of these protests have remained peaceful, some have witnessed clashes with police, vandalism and damage to property.

Must Watch: Piyush Goyal's Sharp Warning To EU: Protectionism Could Make Europe Uncompetitive

The commerce minister also appealed to established members of the Indian community in Germany to help students arriving from India, particularly those from financially weaker backgrounds.

He said students moving abroad often face challenges in adjusting to a new country, including unfamiliar living conditions and limited financial resources.

Support from fellow Indians, he suggested, could help newcomers settle in and manage the difficulties of studying and living overseas.

The minister also praised Indian workers for their sincerity and hard work, highlighting their contribution to the economies and societies of the countries where they live.

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He said the Indian diaspora played an important role in strengthening people-to-people connections and economic relations between India and Germany.

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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