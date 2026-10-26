'You don't indulge in vandalism': Piyush Goyal praises Indian diaspora amid protests in Europe

"They know that the Indian people and the Indian community are peace-loving. They live with their families; they care for their families," Goyal said.

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The minister said Indians had earned respect in their host countries through their conduct and contribution to society.

"An important statistic is how well you are respected in this country. The good part is you are very wanted, very welcome here. They know you don't indulge in vandalism. They know you don't go on the streets and create a disturbance to society, like we are seeing in other parts of Europe," he said.

Goyal's comments came against the backdrop of demonstrations in several European countries, including France, Spain and Italy, over rising living costs, wages and public services.

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While many of these protests have remained peaceful, some have witnessed clashes with police, vandalism and damage to property.

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The commerce minister also appealed to established members of the Indian community in Germany to help students arriving from India, particularly those from financially weaker backgrounds.

He said students moving abroad often face challenges in adjusting to a new country, including unfamiliar living conditions and limited financial resources.

Support from fellow Indians, he suggested, could help newcomers settle in and manage the difficulties of studying and living overseas.

The minister also praised Indian workers for their sincerity and hard work, highlighting their contribution to the economies and societies of the countries where they live.

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He said the Indian diaspora played an important role in strengthening people-to-people connections and economic relations between India and Germany.