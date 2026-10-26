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BoM Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 41% to Rs 2,310 crore; stock climbs

BoM Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 41% to Rs 2,310 crore; stock climbs

MAHABANK76.12(1.06%)

Net interest income (NII) increased 21.76 per cent YoY to Rs 3,954 crore from Rs 3,248 crore in the year-ago quarter. NII grew 4.89 per cent sequentially.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 3:48 PM IST
BoM Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 41% to Rs 2,310 crore; stock climbsBoM shares, which traded largely flat to negative during most of Monday's session, climbed towards the close following the earnings announcement.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it reported a 41.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 2,310 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, compared with Rs 1,633 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank's net profit also increased 14.33 per cent sequentially from the previous quarter.

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Operating profit rose 30.86 per cent YoY to Rs 3,369 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,574 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, operating profit grew 8.07 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) increased 21.76 per cent YoY to Rs 3,954 crore from Rs 3,248 crore in the year-ago quarter. NII grew 4.89 per cent sequentially.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 33.73 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 37.10 per cent in Q2 FY26 and 35.04 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Return on assets (RoA) improved to 2.02 per cent in the September quarter, compared with 1.82 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bank of Maharashtra's total global business increased 25.16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,05,766 crore as of September 30, 2026.

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Total global deposits rose 21.50 per cent to Rs 3,76,407 crore, while gross global advances grew 29.61 per cent to Rs 3,29,359 crore. Net advances increased 30.16 per cent YoY to Rs 3,25,641 crore.

The lender reported an improvement in asset quality during the quarter. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 1.25 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.72 per cent a year earlier and 1.45 per cent as of June 30, 2026.

The net NPA ratio fell to 0.12 per cent from 0.18 per cent in the year-ago period and 0.13 per cent in the preceding quarter.

BoM shares, which traded largely flat to negative during most of Monday's session, climbed towards the close following the earnings announcement. The stock eventually settled 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 76.10.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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