BoM Q2 FY27 results: Profit rises 41% to Rs 2,310 crore; stock climbs

Operating profit rose 30.86 per cent YoY to Rs 3,369 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,574 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, operating profit grew 8.07 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) increased 21.76 per cent YoY to Rs 3,954 crore from Rs 3,248 crore in the year-ago quarter. NII grew 4.89 per cent sequentially.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 33.73 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 37.10 per cent in Q2 FY26 and 35.04 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Return on assets (RoA) improved to 2.02 per cent in the September quarter, compared with 1.82 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bank of Maharashtra's total global business increased 25.16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,05,766 crore as of September 30, 2026.

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Total global deposits rose 21.50 per cent to Rs 3,76,407 crore, while gross global advances grew 29.61 per cent to Rs 3,29,359 crore. Net advances increased 30.16 per cent YoY to Rs 3,25,641 crore.

The lender reported an improvement in asset quality during the quarter. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 1.25 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.72 per cent a year earlier and 1.45 per cent as of June 30, 2026.

The net NPA ratio fell to 0.12 per cent from 0.18 per cent in the year-ago period and 0.13 per cent in the preceding quarter.

BoM shares, which traded largely flat to negative during most of Monday's session, climbed towards the close following the earnings announcement. The stock eventually settled 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 76.10.