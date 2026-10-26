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Tata Communications to build 'AI Super Highway', check stock reaction 

Tata Communications to build 'AI Super Highway', check stock reaction 

Tata Communications stock gained 2.09% to Rs 1688.50 in the current session against the  previous close of Rs 1653.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 47,894 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Tata Communications to build 'AI Super Highway', check stock reaction Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day simple moving averages. 

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd, a leading global communications technology player, gained over 2 percent today after the Tata Group firm said it would invest close to $450 million to build an Al super highway in India - a high-speed, low-latency network fabric connecting India's key Al data-centre corridors.

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The company will build around 10,000 km of the new long-haul fiber across India, creating one of the country's largest Al-ready connectivity network.

Subsequently, Tata Communications shares gained 2.09% to Rs 1688.50 in the current session against the   previous close of Rs 1653.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 47,894 crore. Later, the stock closed 1.58% higher at Rs 1680.

Total 9835 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.63 crore on BSE today. Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day simple moving averages.

The Al super highway will be integrated with Tata Communications' global network backbone. It will provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end connectivity fabric, supporting the performance, resilience and scale required for next-generation Al workloads.

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Commenting on the strategic significance of the investment, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, "We are excited about the opportunity in the India data centre-to-data centre connectivity, which we believe could evolve into a market exceeding $1 billion over the medium term. With our planned investments, we are building on our existing strengths to create one of the most comprehensive data centre connectivity platforms in the market, positioning us to capture this significant growth opportunity. As we scale, a growing proportion of our expansion is being driven by anchor customer commitments and contracted demand, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth, efficient capital deployment and long-term value creation."

India’s data centre sector is on the cusp of substantial expansion, fuelled by the growing adoption of cloud computing, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), stricter data localisation requirements and rising enterprise demand for robust digital infrastructure. As the country ramps up its data centre capacity, reliable, high-speed connectivity is emerging as a key requirement alongside computing capabilities and energy availability to support the next wave of digital services.

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About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is engaged in the business of providing international telecommunications services. The company’s segments include Voice Solutions (VS), Data and Managed Services (DMS) and Real Estate (RE). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network signaling and roaming services, television, and other network and managed services. The RE segment includes lease rentals for premises given on lease and does not include premises held for capital appreciation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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