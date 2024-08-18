'You put me in prison, I will live there, but...': Bengaluru techie flees to Noida to escape wife's torture

A Bengaluru-based techie, who went missing on August 4, has revealed a harrowing tale of domestic abuse. The man, who was found in Noida after a week-long search on August 15 evening, confessed to having fled his home to escape the alleged torture inflicted by his wife.

The techie's disappearance had sparked a widespread search by the police, with his wife claiming on social media that he had been kidnapped. However, the truth unfolded when the man was traced to Noida and recounted his ordeal. He told the police that he would rather be imprisoned than return to his marital home.

During the investigation, authorities struggled to track the man because he had turned off his mobile phone, and surveillance footage from bus stands, railway stations, and airports yielded no leads. The breakthrough occurred when the techie purchased a new SIM card in Noida and inserted it into his old phone, enabling the police to trace his location.

When plainclothes officers approached him, the techie reportedly smiled and asked, "What next?" Though he was initially reluctant to return to Bengaluru, he agreed after being informed that the missing person complaint filed by his wife could only be resolved if he returned in person.

According to the techie, his wife had been subjecting him to constant harassment and mental torture. Unable to endure the abuse any longer, he decided to flee the city.

The three officials spent several hours trying to convince the techie to fly back to Bengaluru. At first, he resisted, saying, "I’d rather stay in prison than return." However, he eventually agreed when the officers explained that the missing person complaint filed by his wife could only be resolved if he was there in person.

After returning, the man told the police that he left home because he felt harassed and controlled by his wife. He shared that he was her second husband, marrying her three years ago when she was a divorcee with a 12-year-old daughter. Together, they now have an eight-month-old daughter. The techie explained that he felt suffocated by his wife's control over his daily life, including what he wore and even small actions.

To avoid being recognized, the techie shaved his head to change his appearance. He first took a bus to Tirupati, then traveled by train to Bhubaneswar, and eventually made his way to Delhi before reaching Noida.