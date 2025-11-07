‘You shouldn’t carry this burden’: SC tells pilot’s father no one believes Air India crash was his son’s fault

The Supreme Court has affirmed that the pilot involved in the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad in June, which resulted in 260 fatalities, is not to be blamed for the tragedy. During a hearing on a petition filed by Pushkar Sabharwal, father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the court offered assurances that public perception does not assign fault to the pilot.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made several remarks to clarify the pilot's position, addressing concerns raised in the petition for an independent investigation monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge.

The Bench directly addressed the petitioner, stating, “Whatever may be the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause.” Justice Surya Kant further reassured the family, “It’s extremely unfortunate that this crash took place, but you should not carry this burden that your son is being blamed. Nobody can blame him for anything.” The court added that, “nobody in the country believes it was the pilot’s fault.”

Justice Bagchi clarified the findings of the investigation so far, noting, “There is no insinuation against the pilot so far. The investigation report merely records the communication between the two pilots, it does not apportion blame.” This statement came after the petitioner expressed concern regarding the attribution of fault in public discourse and investigative reports.

Advertisement

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, argued in court that only a preliminary investigation under Rule 9 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules had been conducted. He requested a more comprehensive and independent probe under Rule 11. The petition highlighted a Wall Street Journal report that cited unnamed sources and appeared to suggest pilot error.

In response to references to media coverage, Justice Bagchi commented, “Then your suit should have been against the Wall Street Journal. The insinuation in the press requires an appropriate forum, not a writ petition.” The court maintained that any alleged misattribution in the media should be addressed separately.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and other authorities, seeking their responses to the plea for an independent investigation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 10.