$1.1 bn lifeline: Singapore Airlines says it will support Air India, offer expertise where necessary

Singapore Airlines has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Air India, as the Tata Group-owned carrier grapples with financial pressures and operational disruptions.

Responding to reports regarding fresh funding requirements, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson stated, "As a significant minority shareholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been working closely with our partner Tata Sons to support Air India's transformation programme. This includes providing our expertise and support to Air India, where necessary."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The statement comes amid reports that Air India is seeking over Rs 10,000 crore in additional financial assistance from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Although the spokesperson did not disclose specific funding plans, they referred queries concerning operational and financial details to Air India. There were no public comments from Air India or Tata Sons regarding the funding plans at the time of reporting.

In the financial year 2024-25, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines jointly invested Rs 9,558 crore in Air India, with a notable infusion of Rs 4,306 crore by the promoters in March. The investment follows the November 2024 merger of Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, with Air India, resulting in the Singaporean carrier acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the airline.

Advertisement

Air India has been facing multiple headwinds, including the ongoing closure of Pakistan's airspace, which has forced the airline to take longer routes for its long-haul European flights and is estimated to result in a Rs 4,000 crore loss, according to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson. On October 29, Wilson commented, "There are many uncertainties impacting overall travel demand, but those cannot 'derail us'."

He added, "I think the operative word in 2025 is uncertainty. Uncertainty in global trade policy, global stability and peace, and politics. I think that does have an impact on the demand environment."

The airline also temporarily reduced services operated by its Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft following the crash on June 12, when a Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in 260 fatalities.