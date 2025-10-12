DGCA directs Air India to reinspect RAT system on 787 aircraft, seeks report from Boeing

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered Air India to reinspect the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) emergency system on its Boeing 787 fleet following an "uncommanded" deployment on Flight AI 117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on October 4.

DGCA said the airline must review maintenance work carried out during the aircraft's recent 'D' check, with particular attention to the replacement of the Power Conditioning Module (PCM), and identify any discrepancies, sources told India Today. "The carrier has also been asked to reinspect the RAT stowage on all aircraft where the PCM module was replaced in the past," the sources added.

The aviation regulator is also seeking detailed information from Boeing, requesting a global digest of similar RAT deployments and guidance on preventive measures. DGCA has asked for comprehensive reports on any service difficulties reported worldwide following PCM module replacements.

The RAT deployed as Flight AI 117 approached Birmingham, about 400 feet above the ground. The pilot observed no issues and landed the aircraft safely.

Air India confirmed that all electrical and hydraulic systems were functioning normally after landing. "Following protocol, the aircraft was grounded for a thorough inspection," a spokesperson said.

The 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the incident had previously been part of the June Ahmedabad crash, where the RAT also deployed. An interim investigation into that incident concluded that engine shutdowns, caused by a fuel supply cutoff, had activated the emergency system.

The DGCA said the current investigation would continue, with a thorough vigilance check on maintenance and operations. The regulator has directed the airline to ensure no discrepancies remain and to follow all safety protocols, while Boeing’s input will help assess the risk of similar occurrences globally.