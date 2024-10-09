'You win with same EVMs': Asaduddin Owaisi as Congress questions EC over Haryana setback

A day after the Congress party's shocking defeat in Haryana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that it was concerning that the grand old party could not defeat the BJP despite so much against the ruling party. He also took a jibe at the Congress, saying it was easy for it to blame EVMs.

"It is very easy to blame EVMs. You win due to EVMs and when you lose, then it is wrong. My opinion is that the BJP should have lost this state. There were many factors which were going against them," Owaisi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Hyderabad MP said that the Congress party should have taken advantage of the 10 years of anti-incumbency, "but it seems that due to their internal differences, BJP got the benefit". "If you give the BJP even a little chance in the electoral battle, then the BJP takes advantage of it. After the 2024 elections in the Parliament, I had said that those who are saying that this is a big success on hatred, I had said at the time also that this is not the case, so who is responsible for the success of BJP? You (Congress) are the main opposition there and they had the golden opportunity to defeat BJP but they could not do it."

#WATCH | On Congress blaming the EVMs for their defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "It is very easy to blame EVMs. You win due to EVMs and when you lose, then it is wrong. My opinion is that the BJP should have lost this state. There were… pic.twitter.com/KNN4m1hFRf — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2024

The BJP on Tuesday pulled off a spectacular win despite all odds against it. The party won 48 of 90 seats, 8 more than what it had got in 2019. However, the Congress did not accept the results, saying it had received serious complaints from three districts.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi today said that the Congress was analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. "We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies."

Reacting to the results, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge today said that the Haryana outcome was not on expected lines and the party needs to introspect. "I think the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi will sit together and take corrective measures so that we will be able to do a course correction for Jharkhand and Maharashtra. We seem to have lost our way at some place. We need to take corrective measures and we will do so."