'You'll sail us to new heights': PM Modi appeals Gen Z, Gen Alpha to lead Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Gen Z and Gen Alpha to pursue their dreams boldly and lead India towards becoming a developed nation. Speaking at Veer Bal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam, Modi addressed the youth, emphasising their capacity for achievement and the vital role they play in India's future.

Advertisement

Addressing the Yuva Bharat organisation, Modi said, "All of you are Gen Z, associated with the organisation, and you are Gen Alpha too. Your generation will sail us to new heights."

"You can do big work at a small age; you have done it. But these achievements should be seen differently -- take your dreams to the sky. The country is with you with strong determination," the PM said.

Highlighting the shift from past uncertainty, the Prime Minister stated, "Earlier, youth were scared of dreaming because the old system instilled an atmosphere of despair. But now, the country searches for talent and provides platforms, fortified with the power of 140 crore citizens."

He noted government initiatives supporting young talent, such as Internet access, startup missions, and focused growth platforms, describing these as foundational for empowering youth.

Advertisement

A central theme was the New Education Policy (NEP), promoting practical learning and critical thinking. "For the first time, the government is focusing more on new learning and developing the thinking process," PM Modi said, lauding Atal Tinkering Labs for fostering innovation.

He quoted a Sanskrit shloka: "If a small child talks about wisdom, we must adopt it," recognising young achievers.

Referencing the bravery of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Modi urged youth to remain principled: "Maintain your wisdom; this leads to the nation's progress. Be very focused -- don't get carried away by short-term popularity glamour. Your thinking must be clear, based on principles. Learn from ideals and great personalities."

He reiterated that youth are central to policies including skill development, internships, fintech, manufacturing, and sports, highlighting government efforts to provide platforms for growth.

Advertisement

Modi concluded by linking India's demographic advantage to its future: "New opportunities are opening in every sector because India is one of the youngest countries," he said, connecting NEP's multidisciplinary approach and technology use to shaping a Viksit Bharat.