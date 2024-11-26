'Your all experiments have failed': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee slams Congress, pitches Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

Congress has come under fire after surprise defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. After back-to-back defeats of Congress, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has asked the Congress to "set aside its ego" and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc. "The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra," Banerjee said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"We had tremendous hope from the Congress that they would do better. If they had done better, BJP and Narendra Modi would have been under pressure. INDIA alliance is there but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of the Congress to achieve the result," the TMC MP said.

Referring to the Maharashtra elections where NCP and Congress underperformed, Banerjee said that Sharad Parad could also not do what was expected of him. Sharad Pawar's NCP could win just 10 seats while Congress bagged 16 of 101 seats it contested. "Today, it is necessary if you really want to fight against the BJP and Narendra Modi, INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now who can be the leader? That's the core question," he said, suggesting that Mamata Banerjee could be that leader to take on PM Modi.

"Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed. Other leaders have also tried and failed. The remaining three persons are there - Stalin, Hemant Soren, and Mamata Didi. Of these three, Mamata Ji has vast experience in Parliamentary politics, she is a 7-time MP, cabinet minister, 3-time chief minister. Her best record is to eliminate CPM from West Bengal. She has a fighting character," TMC MP said, adding that Congress should keep its ego aside and accept her as INDIA bloc leader.

The Congress was expected to win Haryana assembly polls hands down, but the BJP snatched the state for another term. Maharashtra, where the opposition had done better in the Lok Sabha elections, was also expected to go with the MVA. However, the ruling Mahayuti turned the table in just five months and retained the state with a thumping victory.

Banerjee criticised the Congress for its poll rout in Maharashtra. He emphasised the need for "unified and decisive" leadership to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He said Mamata Banerjee's "proven leadership and grassroots connect" makes her the "most suitable" figurehead for the INDIA alliance.

"The Congress and other opposition parties should admit their failures in the recent elections and prioritise unity over individual ambition. They must set aside their ego and accept Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc,” he said while speaking in Hooghly district's Serampore on Sunday.

The Congress’s electoral losses continued with its worst-ever performance in Maharashtra, leaving it a distant junior partner to the ruling JMM in Jharkhand and contributing to its waning influence within the opposition bloc.



