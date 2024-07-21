'Your movie has changed...': Kalki 2898 AD makers get legal notice from Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Read why

The highly successful film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has found itself in the midst of a legal controversy. Former Congress leader and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers and actors, accusing them of distorting religious texts and disrespecting Hindu deities.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a post-apocalyptic film set in the year 2898 AD and inspired by Hindu scriptures. Despite its box office success as the highest-grossing film of the first half of 2024, the film has sparked significant backlash for its portrayal of Lord Kalki.

Related Articles

The legal notice, served by Supreme Court advocate Ujjawal Anand Sharma on behalf of Acharya Krishnam, condemns the filmmakers for altering the fundamental depiction of Lord Kalki as described in Hindu scriptures.



"Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, from what has been written and explained in Hindu Puranic Scriptures," the notice states. It argues that such depictions are not only inaccurate but also disrespectful to sacred texts central to the faith of millions.

The notice warned that the film's portrayal could lead to widespread confusion among Hindus and potentially erode the faith and religious sentiments of the Hindu community. "This will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation, and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith," it reads, highlighting the potential for significant distress among devotees.

#WATCH | On his legal notice to the makers of the movie 'Kalki', Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "India is a country of emotions, trust and faith. You can't play with the values of Sanatan. Along with the culture and civilization of Sanatan, its Shastras also shouldn't be twisted.… pic.twitter.com/lBkSL9alir — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

Acharya Krishnam, speaking to PTI, criticized the trend of distorting Hindu texts, emphasizing that no one has the right to misrepresent sacred scriptures. He noted the importance of Lord Kalki in Hindu belief, mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where Lord Kalki is prophesied to be born. "The entire world is waiting for him. This movie, however, wants to send a wrong message to the people," he stated.

Advocate Sharma echoed these concerns, alleging that the filmmakers had ulterior motives behind their depictions and had borrowed scenes from the Mahabharat to claim authenticity. He cited the portrayal of Lord Kalki's birth through artificial insemination as an example of the film's misleading content. "A lot of confused devotees approached the Acharya, prompting him to take legal action," he added.

Despite the controversy, 'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to be a major hit, but its future distribution on OTT platforms and other media hangs in the balance as the legal dispute unfolds.