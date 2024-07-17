'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection: Prabhas-Deepika film to cross Rs 600 cr soon as 'Indian 2', 'Sarfira' shows see low occupancy

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi actioner, is likely to cross the Rs 600 crore mark at the Indian box office soon. The film raked in Rs 414.85 crore in its first week and Rs 125.50 crore in its second week. In a boost to its coffers, Kalki 2898 AD saw an increase of around 32 per cent in its daily collections on Tuesday.

Prabhas' latest film mopped up Rs 6 crore on its third Friday, Rs 14.35 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.45 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 3.85 crore on its third Monday and Rs 5.01 crore on its third Tuesday, taking the film's total India box office numbers to Rs 589.1 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD's robust box office performance can be attributed to extremely low occupancy for the shows of Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar's Sarfira.

Indian 2, Sarfira disappoint further

Indian 2's Tamil shows logged an occupancy of around 15.88 per cent on Tuesday, followed by its Telugu shows at 14.61 per cent and Hindi shows at 10.47 per cent. The film, directed by Shankar, managed to earn around Rs 3 crore on its fifth day and crossed Rs 65 crore within the first 5 days of its release. Sarfira also continued to perform poorly at the ticket counters as the film's Hindi shows logged an occupancy of 13.61 per cent.

The latest Akshay Kumar film made less than Rs 2 crore on the second consecutive day and continues to remain below Rs 20 crore as of its first Tuesday. Sarfira made around Rs 15.20 crore within the first 5 days of its release.

Both the films opened at the box office with a negative word of mouth. While Indian 2 was slammed for being illogical and tacky, Sarfira received flak as it is a remake of the Suriya-starrer superhit Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru's Hindi dubbed version is available on Amazon Prime Video as Udaan.

Kalki 2898 AD story, cast

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on June 27.