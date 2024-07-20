Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 22: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer breaches Rs 600-crore mark in India

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD as successfully entered its fourth week and has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark, becoming the fifth highest-grosser of all time in India. The Nag Ashwin directorial is now set to overcome Shah Rukh Khan featured ‘Jawan’, which made Rs 640.25 crore in India box office collections. The milestone makes Kalki 2898 AD the third biggest grosser for its leading man Prabhas.

According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 2.65 crore nett on its 23rd day with majority of the crowd showing up for the evening and night shows compared to morning and afternoon. This takes the film’s domestic net collection to Rs 602.1 crore. The film’s worldwide collection is now at Rs 975.6 crore.

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz hit the theatres and has reduced screens for the sci-fi blockbuster. Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan in the lead roles may get affected with Bad Newz taking away a lot of shows and footfall.

Kalki 2898 AD, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, has already surpassed the all-time India collection of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal. The top four films are Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (Rs 1020.42 crore nett), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), RRR (Rs 782.2 crore) and Jawan (Rs 640 crore).

Kalki 2898 AD has crossed $18 million mark in North America and needs $3 million more to become the highest grossing Indian film in the circuit, beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2-The Conclusion.

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles. The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September.