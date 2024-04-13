YouTuber couple jump from high-rise after intense argument during shoot near Delhi

A live-in couple reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a high-rise apartment in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The city is located approximately 20 kilometers from the national capital, New Delhi.

The couple, identified as Garvit, 25, and Nandini, 22, were content creators, managing their own channel and producing short films for platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Just days ago, the couple had relocated from Dehradun to Bahadurgarh, along with their team. They rented a flat on the seventh floor of Ruheela Residency, where they were staying with five of their teammates.

According to the police, the couple died by suicide around 6 am today. They had returned home late after a shoot, and an argument broke out between them over an undisclosed issue.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. An investigation is underway to determine why the couple took such a drastic step.

A forensics team was present at the scene, gathering evidence to investigate the circumstances surrounding the couple's decision. CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed to comprehend the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

"We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the investigating officer of the case, said.