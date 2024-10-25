scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-lead NCP faction ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, was expelled by Congress

Feedback

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-lead NCP faction ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, was expelled by Congress

Earlier in August, he was expelled from Congress due to allegations of facilitating cross-voting in the state legislative council elections. Zeeshan had denied these allegations. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zeeshan Siddique joins NCP. Zeeshan Siddique joins NCP.

In a big update in Maharashtra's political landscape, the son of former minister Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique has joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on Friday.

Earlier in August, he was expelled from Congress due to allegations of facilitating cross-voting in the state legislative council elections. Zeeshan had denied these allegations. 

 

He described it as an emotional moment as he announced his intention to run in the Maharashtra Assembly elections for the Vandre East constituency, a seat he previously won in 2019 while representing the Congress party.

Published on: Oct 25, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement