Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-lead NCP faction ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, was expelled by Congress

In a big update in Maharashtra's political landscape, the son of former minister Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique has joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on Friday.

Earlier in August, he was expelled from Congress due to allegations of facilitating cross-voting in the state legislative council elections. Zeeshan had denied these allegations.

He described it as an emotional moment as he announced his intention to run in the Maharashtra Assembly elections for the Vandre East constituency, a seat he previously won in 2019 while representing the Congress party.