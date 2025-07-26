Zero risk: Centre mandates safety code checks in all schools amid rising concerns over child safety

The Ministry of Education has directed all States and Union Territories to take urgent action to ensure the safety and well-being of students. This includes mandatory safety audits in schools and child-centric facilities, emergency preparedness training for staff and students, and accessible psychosocial support through counselling and peer networks.

Mandatory safety audits: All schools and public spaces frequented by children must undergo comprehensive safety audits in line with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines. Checks must cover structural safety, fire exits, electrical systems, and emergency access.

Training and preparedness: Staff and students must be trained in emergency response protocols, including evacuation drills, first aid, and crisis handling. Local agencies such as the NDMA, fire services, police, and healthcare bodies should support regular mock drills and workshops.

Focus on mental health: The directive emphasises the need for emotional and psychological safety, calling for schools to offer counselling services, peer support networks, and community engagement to address mental health needs.

Immediate incident reporting: Any incident, near miss, or risk to student safety must be reported within 24 hours to the relevant State or UT authority. Delays or lapses in reporting will attract strict accountability.

Community vigilance: Parents, local leaders, and citizens are urged to actively report unsafe environments in schools, public spaces, or transportation used by students.

The ministry has called on education departments, school boards, and other authorities to implement these measures without delay. It reiterated that safeguarding children from preventable risks is a shared responsibility.