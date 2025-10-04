Zubeen Garg death: Bandmate alleges poisoning by manager, organiser in Singapore

Days after the death of singer Zubeen Garg shocked the nation, explosive allegations have surfaced. His bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who has been arrested by the Assam Police, has claimed that the singer’s manager and the organiser of the event in Singapore where he was to perform poisoned him. Goswami further alleged that the accused chose a foreign destination to cover up the act.

Murder Charges Filed

Alongside Goswami, police have arrested Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager; Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event organiser; and musician Amritprava Mahanta. Authorities have added murder charges to the case, intensifying scrutiny of those involved.

Zubeen Garg, best known for his hit song Ya Ali and a leading voice in Assamese music, died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming near an island. He had been on a yacht outing with Goswami and Mahanta and was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company.

What Happened in Singapore

According to the detailed grounds of arrest submitted by the SIT, Goswami told investigators that Sharma, who stayed with Zubeen at the Pan Pacific Hotel, behaved suspiciously before the singer’s death.

He alleged that Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from its sailor during their outing, endangering passengers. Goswami also claimed that Sharma told Tanmoy Phukan, a member of the Assam Association in Singapore, not to arrange drinks, insisting that he would provide them himself.

Goswami further stated that when Zubeen began struggling to breathe while swimming, Sharma allegedly shouted, “Jabo de, jabo de” (let him go). He also said that Zubeen was frothing at the mouth and nose, but Sharma dismissed it as “acid reflux” and assured others there was no cause for concern.

He told police that Zubeen, an experienced swimmer who had trained both him and Sharma, could not have drowned accidentally. Goswami claimed that Sharma even instructed others not to share videos of the yacht outing, raising further suspicion.

Statements from other witnesses corroborated these claims, with police citing financial evidence and witness testimony that pointed to Sharma’s possible involvement. Investigators said Sharma has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, told India Today that she, too, suspected foul play in her husband’s death. She also stressed that Zubeen never had a heart problem, contradicting earlier assumptions about the cause of death.

Judicial Probe Ordered

Amid the mounting allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a judicial commission would be constituted to probe the singer’s death.

The ongoing investigation by the SIT, now supported by witness statements and circumstantial evidence, has opened one of the most dramatic chapters in Assam’s cultural and legal landscape, turning what was first seen as a tragic accident into a potential homicide case.

(With inputs from Achintya Patangia)