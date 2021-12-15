Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26

Cabinet has approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2021-26. The scheme has been launched at an outlay of Rs 93,068 crores which includes Rs 37,454 crore worth central assistance to States. This scheme by the Modi government aims to benefit ~22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

The government has also approved new projects under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme which is focused on the completion of 60 ongoing projects. Under the ‘Har Khet ko Paani’ policy, the Cabinet has also given its approval for 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation through surface minor irrigation and rejuvenation of water bodies, and 1.52 lakh hectare ground water irrigation in suitable block.

#Cabinet approves implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26 with an outlay of ₹93,068 crores



This will benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers#CabinetDecisions



Read: https://t.co/znHabc1m7n pic.twitter.com/nc421BhDOP — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also told the Lok Sabha that the PMKSY was launched in 2015-16 with an objective to “enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.”

The Government of India’s Har Khet ko Paani scheme also aims at ensuring source augmentation, distribution, ground water development, lift irrigation, diversion of water from water plenty to water scarce areas, repair, restoration and renovation of traditional water bodies.

Besides these policies, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has also developed location specific measures to check soil erosion due to run-off of rain water, sand dune stabilization and shelter belt technology to check wind erosion, as per the Ministry of Agriculture.