Data key in maximising India's agricultural output

With an adoption of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector, the latest findings in a study by NASSCOM and Ernst & Young (EY) points at the potential of AI in relieving the sector from its stressful input conditions and shifting towards data-led farming.

With many use cases in agriculture and farm management, agricultural robots, automated weeding, crop quality and readiness identification, pest prediction and prevention, livestock monitoring and management and crop yield estimation having successfully shown the ability to farm productivity, it will also help the farmers in improving their operational efficiency through unified supply chains and intelligent farm operations.

Leading technology companies are getting into multi-year partnerships with agri companies and agritech start-ups for solution developments and leading investments into research programmes. Along with the private sector, several government entities have also partnered with tech companies and agritech start-ups for driving AI initiatives by offering mentorship and also help in commercialisation of intellectual property to start-ups through various incubator programs.

"For India to realise the full potential of AI a coalition of government, industries, and start-ups in providing necessary infrastructure and policy support, enabling AI innovation across sectors, and mentoring and providing financial support to start-ups is imperative," said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

