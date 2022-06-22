1.2 cr domestic passengers travelled in May, up 471.10% from last year: DGCA

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during May 2022 were up 471.10 per cent compared to the same month last year. Domestic airlines carried 120.81 lakh passengers in May 2022 as against 21.15 lakh passengers in May 2021, as per air traffic data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-May 2022 were 478.81 lakhs as against 312.23 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 53.35 per cent.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates - of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 89.1 per cent, 81.0 per cent, 84.8 per cent, 86.5 per cent, 80.5 per cent and 79.4 per cent, respectively, in May 2022, the data showed.

IndiGo dominated in terms of air traffic in May. The airline carried 69.09 lakh passengers in May and had a market share of 57.9 per cent.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

Go First landed at the number two spot with market share of 10.6 per cent as it carried 12.76 lakh passengers during the month of May, the aviation regulator mentioned. While SpiceJet which flew 11.52 lakh passengers was in third place with a market share of 9.5 per cent.

Vistara, Air India and AirAsia India carried 9.83 lakh, 8.23 lakh and 6.86 lakh passengers, respectively, in May, the data showed.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

"During May 2022, a total of 554 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2022 has been around 0.46," noted DCGA.

The DGCA data said in May, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 90.8 per cent at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. While Alliance Air was the worst among major airlines with 67.7 per cent.

