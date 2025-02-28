'A small spark can light up...': Raghav Chadha reacts on Udaan Yatri Cafe launch at Chennai airport

The Udaan Yatri Cafe has opened its doors at Chennai airport, marking the latest step in an initiative aimed at providing affordable food and beverage options for travellers. This move was praised by Raghav Chadha, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who has been vocal about the excessive prices of basic items at airports.

Chadha commended the government's efforts to address these issues, having previously raised concerns during discussions on the Indian Aviation Bill 2024 in Parliament. The Chennai opening follows a similar launch at the Kolkata airport, which was initially introduced as a pilot project.

Chadha has been a consistent advocate for more reasonable pricing at airports, criticising the high costs that are common for essentials like water and tea. He shared his approval on social media, stating, "A small spark can light up the darkest skies… First Kolkata, now Chennai! Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop together makes the ocean rise."

A small spark can light up the darkest skies…



First Kolkata, now Chennai!



Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop… pic.twitter.com/EN8L1ESYnL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 28, 2025

The Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative, spearheaded by the civil aviation ministry, aims to make air travel more accessible by offering essential items at reasonable prices. At its core, the project seeks to eliminate the financial burden of overpriced airport amenities, ensuring that travellers are not forced to pay exorbitant amounts for simple necessities. "Finally, the government has heard the voice of the common man. While the initiative begins with Kolkata Airport, I hope it is extended to all airports nationwide. This will ensure that air travellers do not have to pay Rs 100-250 for basic items like water, tea, or coffee," Chadha remarked, underscoring the significance of this step towards affordability.

During the opening of Chennai outlet, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The UDAN Yatri Cafe is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of inclusive flying, making air travel more convenient, accessible and affordable for all. Following its successful launch at Kolkata Airport, there has been strong demand from travelers to introduce this facility at other airports. After the eastern gateway of Kolkata, we are proud to bring the UDAN Yatri Cafe to the southern gateway, Chennai Airport, which is one of the oldest and now the fifth busiest airport in the country, handling over 22 million passengers annually. We are committed to enhance passenger convenience here and with the Digi Yatra and Trusted Traveler Program E-gates, we are also providing a seamless, end-to-end digital travel experience."

As per the updated plan, customers now have the option to buy the following items at specified prices:

Bottled water for Rs 10

Tea for Rs 10

Coffee for Rs 20

Samosa for Rs 20

Sweet of the day for Rs 20

The pilot project at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport was inaugurated in 2024 by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu during the airport's 100-year celebration. The success of the Kolkata cafe has prompted discussions about expanding similar ventures to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India. The goal of these affordable eating joints is to provide travellers with access to reasonably priced water, tea, coffee, and snacks, aiming to enhance the overall airport experience.

After Chennai, the Delhi Airport is set to introduce comparable budget-friendly meal options. With plans to expand this initiative to multiple airports, this policy has the potential to significantly enhance travel activity at India's key airports.