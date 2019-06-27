Air India Mumbai-Newar flight makes emergency landing in London after bomb threat

An Air India flight to the US made an emergency landing in London this afternoon after a bomb threat. The flight- AI 191 between Mumbai and Newark - has been taken to an isolated spot at the London Stansted Airport, according to latest reports. Royal AF fighter jets had escorted the plane.

Later, Dhananjay Kumar, Air India spokesperson said that it was declared a hoax. "AI 191 ( Mumbai-Newark) was diverted to Stansted airport at around 9.50 am (BST, Local time) on 27th June following reports of a security alert. The plane currently at the airport. All the 327 passengers are deplaned and served snacks and other beverages. All passengers are in airport premises," said the spokesperson.

According to reports, the flight had left Mumbai early Thursday morning and was on its way to the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Additionally, the airport was briefly shut down during the flight's landing.

The Stansted Airport said that it has re-opened since and is now fully functional.

Air India tweeted that the AI 191 Mumbai-Newark flight made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat. It later deleted that tweet.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

(This story has been updated as per the developments)

