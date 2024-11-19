Air India flight: Over 100 passengers stuck in Phuket for more than 80 hours; AI replies

Over 100 Air India passengers have been stranded in Phuket for more than 80 hours since November 16. The extended delay is a result of repeated technical faults in the aircraft.

The scheduled Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, which was supposed to depart at 5:50 pm on November 16, experienced initial delays and was eventually canceled, leaving passengers in a state of uncertainty.

The Airbus A320 (VT-EDD) experienced a delay in departure, causing the flight to take off from Phuket at 8:44 pm the following day after nearly 24 hours. Unfortunately, the aircraft had to return to Phuket after approximately 3.5 hours in the air due to a technical issue.

Passengers have taken to social media to share their experiences during this challenging situation. The passengers claim they were kept waiting at the airport for several hours before being directed to board the plane, only to be asked to disembark an hour later. Subsequently, the flight was cancelled.

“You are the sickest airlines with the most insensitive management. Been 3 days we’ve been stranded and harassed at Phuket airport by your AI 377 team - and you’ve not made a single effort to communicate with us. What a shame!” one of the passengers posted on X.

“Your decision to take the risk to fly the broken aircraft, ending up in an emergency landing yesterday at Phuket shows how incapable you are of managing a high risk business like an airlines. @airindia management should step down if they have even a little shame,” the post said.

"There are more than 100 passengers stuck in Phuket, Thailand as a result of sheer incompetence of @airindia. There are toddlers and people missing serious appointments. Details- AI 377 scheduled departure on 16 Nov 24. Delayed then cancelled [sic]," posted one user.



According to a statement from Air India, the flight was unfortunately canceled due to a technical issue. Despite the inconvenience caused, the airline ensured that passengers were provided with on-ground assistance, including hotel accommodations and meals, in order to minimize any disruptions to their travel plans.

An Air India official said: "Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers of Flight AI377 operating from Phuket to Delhi on 16 November which was cancelled due to a technical issue. While our staff on the ground made effort to minimise their inconvenience, providing all on-ground assistance including hotel accommodations and meals, some of the guests were also reaccommodated on alternatively available flights. Passengers were also offered options for full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew is top priority."

Currently, approximately 30-35 passengers are still stranded in Phuket. A report by the Times of India stated Air India sources have verified that arrangements are being made to transport these passengers back to Delhi on Wednesday. This means that they will arrive at their destination four days later than initially anticipated.