Air India is hiring pilots with B777 endorsement; here's how to apply

Amid a revamped compensation structure for Air India pilots, Tata Group's airline has decided to hire more pilots, the airline announced on Sunday. Candidates who come with 500 hours of flying experience can apply to appear for the interview.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card. or Overseas citizens of India

Age up to 63 Years.

To be hired on a 03-year contract (renewable) or 65 years of age whichever is earlier.

Qualifications

Should be an Indian License holder.

Minimum experience on B-777 aircraft: 500 Hours

Valid DGCA ATPL (B777 rating) & FRTOL for Commander and Valid DGCA ATPL/ CPL (B777 rating) & FRTOL for Co-Pilots

Valid DGCA Class I Medical

Valid Instrument Rating on Indian CPL/ATPL

ICAO Aviation English Language Proficiency Four or Above

Incident-free/accident-free certificate for the past 5 years.

Should have flown B-777 aircraft in the last 30 months OR should have completed the gap in flying training up to IR/PPC on FFS, as per DGCA regulations.

Current RTR (A) or RTR (P) or RTR(C) issued by WPC, Ministry of Communication, India

Valid passport

Mandatory eGCA-ID with all licences and documents validated.

In terms of remuneration, Air India said that it will pay its pilots as per industry standards along with family group insurance and other benefits.

Selection Process:

The candidates who qualify for the interview will be required to appear for the Simulator Proficiency Assessment Check (SPAC) on the B777 simulator.

(Pilots from other TATA Companies are not eligible to apply)

Meanwhile, Air India recently re-designed the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots.

Under the new structure, part of the Tata Group-owned airline's five-year transformation plan, salaries will be hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India's cabin crew.

