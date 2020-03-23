Air India offers waivers to flyers affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Air India has decided to offer several waivers to its passengers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The national carrier is offering one free change of flights for passengers wanting to postpone any international or domestic bookings made to/from areas with a risk of coronavirus exposure. The airline said it wants to help reduce the stress and anxiety of flyers during such conditions.

Air India said that all passengers who carry AI 098 domestic flight tickets issued till May 31, 2020, can avail the waiver. All inbound and outbound tickets from March 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 will get the benefits.

This waiver is only applicable to domestic flyers.

For international flights, passengers whose flights between March 19 to April 30 were either cancelled or they decided not to fly, their tickets will be protected at full value/unutilised value. They need not call Air India or their travel agent. Passengers can reschedule their flight till September 30, 2020. Only the cost difference is to be paid.

"Once you decide the date for travel, you can call your travel agent or contact Air India depending upon how the ticket was originally booked and get the ticket reissued. Passenger must retain a copy of e-ticket with a ticket number for endorsement," Air India advisory stated.

Also Read: DGCA announces slew of measures for airlines, airports on social distancing

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Domestic commercial flights to be suspended from March 25