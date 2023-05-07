Air India operating special flights from Imphal to help passengers amid Manipur conflict

Tata Group-owned Air India has begun operating special flights from Manipur to accommodate stranded individuals amid escalating ethnic conflict in the region.

The airline's decision to offer these flights follows its previous announcement of a full fee waiver for rescheduling and cancellation of all Air India flights to and from Manipur between May 4 and 6. In a similar gesture, IndiGo, another major Indian airline, announced on Saturday that it would waive rescheduling and cancellation charges for flights to and from Imphal, Manipur's capital city, from May 4 to May 7.

The recent unrest in Manipur originated in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district on Wednesday, during the "Tribal Solidarity March" organized by the All-Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM). This event brought together members of various tribes, including Nagas and Kukis, to voice their opposition to the demand by the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in the state.

The ongoing conflict between the indigenous communities of Manipur has deep historical roots, with numerous incidents of violence recorded over the years. Disputes over land, resources, and political representation have fueled the tensions, further exacerbated by the government's perceived failure to address these issues effectively. The recent flare-up of ethnic violence has once again drawn attention to the deep-seated divisions within the state.

In an effort to support those affected by the conflict, Air India's special flights are providing assistance to those seeking to leave the region during this volatile period. The airline's gesture of waiving fees for rescheduling and cancellation offers relief for passengers facing uncertainty due to the unrest.

While both Air India and IndiGo have taken steps to support those affected by the violence, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be sufficient to address the needs of those affected by the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

