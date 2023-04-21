Air India pilot invited lady friend inside cockpit, asked crew to serve food, drinks; DGCA investigates

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating a matter of a crew complaint against a pilot-in-command on a Dubai-Delhi Air India flight on February 27, said sources. In the complaint, the crew alleged that the pilot-in-charge entertained a lady friend in the cockpit of the flight and even asked the crew to serve food and drinks in the cockpit. The crew refused to do so.

Air India is yet to issue a comment on this incident.

The DGCA stated that safety norms were violated by the pilot-in-command, and initiated a probe. However, it is unclear if the pilot was taken off duty.

Air India told India Today, "We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and will take requisite action."

In a similar case in March, two SpiceJet pilots were grounded for jeopardising flight safety. The pilots had kept gujiyas and beverages that they were eating on a critical console in the cockpit. SpiceJet grounded the pilots for risking the lives of the flyers on the Delhi-Guwahati flight.

This is the latest case in a long line of flight-related controversies. The pilot who was on duty on the New York-Delhi flight on November 26 peeing incident was also suspended by Air India. tHE DGCA rejected an appeal to overturn the suspension of the pilot, who was found guilty of failing to perform his duty in accordance with regulations.

