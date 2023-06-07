Air India rescue flight to ferry passengers stranded in Russia’s Magadan after technical issue in engine

An Air India flight flying from Delhi to San Francisco had to divert and land in Russia’s Magadan due to a technical issue. The airline has issued an update and stated that a ferry flight will land at the remote Russian region to take the passengers to San Francisco at 1 pm IST on Wednesday. The airline said that they had to make makeshift accommodation arrangements for the passengers at Magadan.

“AI173 operating Delhi-San Francisco on 06 June 2023 had developed a technical issue en route with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan, Russia (GDX), where it had landed safely. We engaged with the local authorities at GDX that extended all cooperation and support upon the flight’s arrival at GDX,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India said that due to infrastructural limitations around the remote airport the passengers were moved to a makeshift accommodation. They said that they had made “sincere attempts to accommodate passengers” in local hotels with the help of local government officials.

It added that Air India does not have any Air India staff based in the town of Magadan or in Russia, and hence all “best possible” ground support was provided in this “unusual circumstances” through the round-the-clock liaison with Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs, local ground handlers and Russian authorities.

A ferry flight from Mumbai will land at the remote town at 1 pm on Wednesday, subject to regulatory clearances. The flight would then embark from San Francisco. The flight will also carry food and other essentials for the passengers.

“All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and the security of all while they wait,” the airline added.

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia has given permission for the reserve plane to land in Magadan, a port town on the Sea of Okhotsk.

