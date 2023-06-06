Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight develops technical snag, lands in Magadan, Russia

An Air India flight AI173, operating from New Delhi to San Fransisco, had to make an emergency landing at the Magadan airport in Russia on Tuesday after developing a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

Flight AI 173, which took off from Delhi around 4:23 am on Tuesday morning, was headed to San Francisco in the US when it developed a technical glitch. It was then diverted to Russia's Madagan airport where it landed safely.

"Air India flight AI173 operating Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," an Air India spokesperson said.

"The passengers are being provided support on the ground and will be provided alternate an option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

In February, an Air India from New York to New Delhi had to make a precautionary landing in Sweden's capital Stockholm after detecting technical glitches. The Air India flight AI 106 was carrying around 300 passengers. There was panic among passengers after the cockpit crew announced that the flight was being diverted to an airport in Sweden due to a technical glitch.

Aviation regulator DGCA said the Air India flight reported an oil leak from the engine and was diverted to Stockholm. "Air India flight Newark to Delhi flight diverted to Sweden's Stockholm due to oil leak from the aircraft engine," the DGCA said.