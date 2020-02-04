Air India suspends Hong Kong flights over coronavirus fears

Air India will suspend all its flights to Hong Kong from February 8 over coronavirus risks. The national carrier has said its AI314 will on February 7 will be its last flight to Honk Kong from Delhi.

Air India has also curtailed operations in Delhi to Shanghai route. IndiGo has also suspended all three flights between India and China.

In the last two days, Air India has evacuated 647 Indian from China in two batches. Out of which 252 Indians are kept under quarantine for two weeks in Manesar.

Also, India has also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China

Coronavirus death toll has mounted to 425 in China.

On Sunday, Cabinet secretary held a high level meeting with government departments on the preparedness to deal with coronavirus. So far, three cases

have been reported in India - both in the southern state of Kerala. The patients are being monitored and are clinically stable, the government has said.

