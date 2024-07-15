Air India top executives to retain their roles after Vistara merger: Report

Top executives of Air India are likely to retain their positions following the airline’s merger with Vistara, both of which are run by the Tata Group. Campbell Wilson would remain chief executive, Nipun Aggarwal chief commercial and transformation officer, and Sanjay Sharma, the chief financial officer.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan is expected to return to his parent company, Singapore Airlines. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Kannan was on secondment to Vistara since 2019 when he had joined the airline as its chief strategy officer. At the time of the merger, Singapore Airlines had the right to name the Vistara CEO, while Tata named the CFO.

Vistara chief commercial officer Deepak Rajawat is expected to be part of the merged entity.

Most Vistara employees, the report added, would be part of the merged company, while some roles might become redundant as Air India already has those positions filled.

Meanwhile, Air India has been on a hiring spree, and has brought in people from other Tata entities to revamp the company. A few Vistara employees were also transferred to Air India.

The non-flying staffers of Vistara have been appraised through a process called the Hogan Test, designed by Hogan, a US-based firm, the report added. The Hogan Test measures the personality characteristics that are required for a job fit, especially leadership roles.

Tata Group is working to consolidate its airline business to synergise, enhance efficacy and reduce redundancy. Air India Express and AirAsia India would be merged to form a no-frills airline, while Air India and Vistara merged entity would be a full-service airline.