Air India unveils Vihaan.AI transformation plan; aims to expand market share to 30% over 5 years

Air India has unveiled its transformation plan – Vihaan.AI – for the next five years to establish itself as a world-class airline. 'Vihaan' is a Sanskrit word which signifies the dawn of a new era.

Under Vihaan.AI, the Tata Group-owned airline has outlined a detailed roadmap focusing on expansion of its network and fleet, developing completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance and becoming a leader in technology, sustainability and innovation while investing in the best talent.

As part of this transformation plan, Air India will expand its market share to at least 30 per cent over the next five years and increase international routes. AI CEO Campbell Wilson will drive this transformation with senior management members, according to an Air India press release.

Vihaan.AI will focus on five main points– exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership and commercial efficiency and profitability. The release further stated, “While the immediate focus of the airline remains on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth (taxiing phase), the more medium-to-long term focus will be on building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader (take off and climb phases).”

Commenting on the proposed fleet expansion under Vihaan.AI, Wilson noted, “Our fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircrafts to cater to varied network needs. The excitement and shared commitment to drive Vihaan.AI is palpable across the organisation and stakeholders will recognise the changes as the new face of Air India emerges.”

He also underlined, “We are absolutely focused on being recognised as a world-class airline serving global customers, with a proudly Indian heart.”

