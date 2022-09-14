Air India Express flight catches fire at Muscat International Airport, passengers evacuated

An Air India Express flight for Cochin had to be evacuated on Wednesday after smoke was detected on the plane ahead of its departure from the Muscat International Airport, Oman. Reports suggest that at least 14 passengers were injured after smoke started billowing out on the flight at the airport.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator, said that all passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine number 2 of an Air India Express flight on the runway at the Muscat airport. It said a relief flight will be arranged.



"We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action," the DGCA said.

Air India Express said that the engineering team of the airline was inspecting the aircraft and the incident had been reported to the DGCA. "All passengers were safely evacuated and an alternate flight is being arranged to bring the passengers to Kochi," it was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.