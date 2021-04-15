Airlines not to serve meal on domestic flights under 2 hours from today

Airlines will not serve meals on flights that have a duration of fewer than two hours in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in India, the April-12 directive issued by the civil aviation ministry will come into force from today. There are no curbs on inflight meals on international flights and domestic flights longer than two hours, but the meals' servicing will be staggered among adjoining seats, the order added.
The ministry had permitted the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions when scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 following the COVID-19 lockdown last year. Modifying the earlier order, the ministry's fresh directive said, "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."
The decision has been taken amid "the increasing threat of COVID-19 and its variants."
Here are the full guidelines:
