Akasa CEO Vinay Dube reveals plans for triple-digit aircraft order by year-end

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today Television, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, a prominent low-cost carrier, unveiled their ambitious strategy of securing a three-digit aircraft order within the next 73 days.

During an interview with BT TV, the founder of Akasa Air, Vinay Dube also emphasised the airline's current growth phase. He shared that Akasa Air has already acquired international permits, enabling them to soon launch operations in four international cities, namely Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

"Last 1 year has been incredible for us and we have gone 0 to 20 aircrafts in 12 months which no airline in the 120-year history of global aviation has ever done, " shared Vinay Dube with Business Today TV

While the airline did encounter some challenges, particularly related to pilot resignations that led to the suspension of certain routes, Dube reassured that these issues have been effectively resolved with the cooperation of relevant authorities.

"We have got legal clarity that an airline needs to be respected. In July and august, situation was pretty unpreceded for us and the recent ruling clarification is great for the stability of the industry," added Dube.

Akasa Air presently has a pilot force of 450 and anticipates the addition of another 120 pilots over the next 2-4 months. As the festive season approaches, the airline is optimistic about heightened demand, driven in part by their affordable airfare offerings.

