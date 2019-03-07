Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport wins the prestigious ASQ award

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has won the 2018 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award as the leading airport in size and region. The Airports Council International selected BPIA for the prestigious award.

Chandigarh Airport, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, SM Badaruddin II Airport in Indonesia, SS Kasim II Airport in Indonesia and Yichang Sanxia Airport in China were also chosen for the award.

A statement issued by airport director Suresh Hota said."The BPIA won the ASQ award for being the best airport in terms of size and region (2-5 million passengers in Asia-Pacific)."

Hota also said that the honour bestowed upon the airport is a matter of great pride and pleasure for it to have marked its presence in the World Airport Community by being No. 1 amongst many.

The award is accorded on the basis of independent survey amongst passengers on various parameters of security, safety, experience, ambience, ease of availability and cleanliness, Hota stated.

(Edited by Manali; with agency inputs)

Also read: Swachh Survekshan Awards 2019: Indore judged cleanest city in India for third time in a row