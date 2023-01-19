Breaking: Air India bans Shankar Mishra for 4 months

Shankar Mishra, the 34-year-old man who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year, has been banned by Air India for four months.

Earlier, the carrier had announced a month ban.

The Delhi Police on January 4 had lodged a case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.