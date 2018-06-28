scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; 5 dead

According to preliminary reports, the flight VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90 plane had taken off from Juhu aerodrome.

A small chartered plane crashed into a partially-built building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (West). Five people are reported to be dead, including four onboard and one on the ground. The incident happened around 1:30 pm today and the Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot for emergency services. Of the ones killed, two were pilots, two engineers and a pedestrian, as mentioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement.

According to preliminary reports, the flight VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90 plane had taken off from Juhu aerodrome.

The flight previously belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government who had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. "The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," as mentioned by Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi.

Soon after the crash, fire fighters and ambulances reached the spot and operations were underway and the fire was doused.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos