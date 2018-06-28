Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; 5 dead

A small chartered plane crashed into a partially-built building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (West). Five people are reported to be dead, including four onboard and one on the ground. The incident happened around 1:30 pm today and the Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot for emergency services. Of the ones killed, two were pilots, two engineers and a pedestrian, as mentioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement.

According to preliminary reports, the flight VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90 plane had taken off from Juhu aerodrome.

#Mumbai chartered plane crash: 5 people, including 4 people on board, have died. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UIAyN9aP0e - ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

The flight previously belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government who had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. "The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," as mentioned by Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi.

Soon after the crash, fire fighters and ambulances reached the spot and operations were underway and the fire was doused.