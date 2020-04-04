Coronavirus effect: Air India stops bookings till April-end

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases which may lead to an extension of the lockdown beyond April 14, national carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30.

"The government has asked us not to take any bookings till the end of this month," media reports said quoting an official at the airline. However, Air India's private peers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they have started taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15.

SpiceJet and GoAir have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

Coronavirus linked insurance claims trickle in; have you bought a policy yet?

An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended. Full-service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings from April 15.

Commercial flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of corona

On April 2, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines were free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14. PM Modi announced a lockdown across the country for 21 days from March 25 in order to contain the number of coronavirus cases in the country.