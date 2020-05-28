Coronavirus update: Two SpiceJet passengers on board Ahmedabad-Guwahati flight test positive

Two SpiceJet passengers, who were travelling from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on May 25, have tested positive for coronavirus. The passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati) flights, the airline said.

SpiceJet added that COVID-19 tests of the aforementioned passengers were conducted at Guwahati on landing. Now, both of them have been quarantined. Besides, SpiceJet's operating crew has also been kept under quarantine. The airline said it was coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo passenger, travelling on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore, was also tested positive for COVID-19. This person also took the flight on May 25 when flights services resumed in the country.

In addition to this, Air India said a passenger who was onboard an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana on May 25 also tested positive for coronavirus. The airline added that a total of 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined for now.

All scheduled commercial flights were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Air India staff on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive

Also read: IndiGo grounds crew on Chennai-Coimbatore flight as passenger tests positive for coronavirus