Coronavirus update: Air India staff on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive

A 50-year-old Air India security staff, who was among the eleven people on board a Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Monday, has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the District Public Relations Office, the man arrived on May 25 by a domestic flight at the Sahnewal Airport. However, test results of 10 of his co-passengers have come negative.

The infected Air India staff is a resident of Delhi. He has been sent to the local isolation center in Ludhiana. Whereas, other passengers were told to go under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

With the resumption of passenger flights, Air India has designed a slew of guidelines for passengers. The guidelines say that passengers must maintain hygiene and sanitation all throughout the flight. "It is also expected of the passengers to minimise the use of lavatory and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles," the airline said. Apart from these, no eating inside the aircraft, no newspapers/magazines, and no crowding while deplaning are some of the other rules issued by Air India for passengers.

After a gap of two months, flights' operations resumed in India on May 25. A total of 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on May 25.

