IndiGo grounds crew on Chennai-Coimbatore flight as passenger tests positive for coronavirus

A passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus. Domestic flight operations were resumed yesterday after being banned for more than two months due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. IndiGo has grounded the crew for 14 days after the development came to light.

The coronavirus positive case was detected on the Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight 6E 381. The patient has been quarantined at ESI hospital in Coimbatore. While all his co-passengers have tested negative for COVID-19, they are likely to be quarantined for 14 days, reports stated.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo confirmed that it has received confirmation from Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger on flight 6E 381 on May 25 has tested positive for coronavirus. The airline further stated that he was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures, including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers.

Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission, IndiGo further said in his statement.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol. The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," IndiGo stated.

As per instructions from Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flights were resumed from May 25 after being banned under nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 25. Airlines have been allowed to operate 33 per cent of flights in their summer schedule on capped ticket prices. The carriers have also been asked to ensure that ensure that passengers wear face masks, and that no food is served onboard planes. Aviation Ministry has asked travellers to declare that they are fit to fly through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.