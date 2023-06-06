Crisis-hit Go First extends suspension of flight operations till June 9

Cash-strapped Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, on Tuesday, said that it has cancelled all flights until June 9 due to 'operational reasons'. The airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till June 7, 2023.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 9, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said, adding that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the Wadia-group owned airline stated further.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 9th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/MmF0PMfHTW — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 6, 2023

The budget carrier, which had been flying for more than 17 years, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2 and the plea was admitted on May 10.

On Monday, it sought the approval to restart flights with 22 aircraft for the next five months from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Go First outlined its plan till November and said it aims to restart operations with military charter flights and then commercial flights. The airline management told the DGCA it has 340 pilots, 680 cabin crew, and 530 engineers, sufficient for operating 22 aircraft, The Economic Times reported citing a copy of the plan.

