Cyclone Biparjoy: Mumbai flights witness massive delays; passengers stuck for hours

Mumbai Airport, on Monday, witnessed irate passengers and chaotic scenes as several flights were delayed and the passengers had to wait for hours. While several flights got delayed due to weather conditions, others were forced to abort landing. Many of the passengers who had to wait several hours took to Twitter to express their grievances.
A user tagged Air India and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and gave out his flight details. The user said that his family is stuck at the airport since last night. The user wrote: “My Family at the airport from last night. visa Expiry today Last date. No hotel no acc. No alternative flights. Pls Help us”.
Another user tagged Air India and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and said that when he reached the airport, he was informed that his Doha-Mumbai flight will be delayed by around an hour. He also said there is no update regarding the status of the flight. Chougle further said no services have been provided apart from “some sort of meaningless meals”.
Chougle wrote: “There was a flight AI-981 from Doha to Mumbai on 11th June at 23:55 (After Delayed), but when we reached the airport at 7pm, we were informed of delay of 1 hour, now there is no information provided as the flight has not yet even tookoff from Mumbai”.
Air India responded to these tweets and said that flights were delayed due to inclement weather as well as the temporary closure of the main runway at the Mumbai airport. Air India said: “Dear sir, inclement weather and temporary closure of main runway at the Mumbai airport, besides other consequential factors beyond our control, have resulted in disruption of flights. We regret the inconvenience caused as we make all efforts to minimise the disruptions”.
Incensed passengers also tagged IndiGo and said that there are way too much flight delays at the Mumbai Airport and nobody has an inkling of what is happening. Another passenger tagged Scindia and said that passengers are waiting for more than 5 hours at the Mumbai airport and that the airline is saying it will take five more hours due to the unavailability of the capitain/pilot.
IndiGo responded to one such passenger and wrote: “We can surely understand the agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we’re compelled to make such changes in the schedule.”
A user also shared the video of a woman yelling at the IndiGo airlines staff at the Mumbai airport. The user shared the video and wrote: “Heated argument between a lady passenger and IndiGo staff in Mumbai airport. Del-Bom 2013 IndiGo flight delayed by over 1 hour 40 minutes. Lady’s father-in-law in ICU”.
Another user also shared the video of a serpentine queue at the Mumbai Airport’s Akasa Air counter. The user said the Mumbai-Bangalore flight has been delayed twice and the gate has been changed five times. He tagged Akasa Air and wrote: “Utter chaos @AkasaAir at Mumbai Airport. Flight to Bangalore is twice delayed and gate changed FIVE times. Making people look jokers and run around the airport with luggage! Beyond ridiculous! Such shame! 8.15 new take off time and boarding yet to begin! Ppl furious now!”
Flights in Mumbai have been impacted due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone Biparjoy. The airlines said their flights are impacted due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by the cyclone that is gushing over the Arabian Sea.
Air India informed passengers in a tweet: "IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions".
Mumbai rains forecast
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds speeding upto 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai received rain showers on Sunday night. Mumbai city as well as its coastal parts witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased.
Also read: Cyclone Biparjoy likely to cross Gujarat coast on June 15; IMD predicts rainfall in these regions
Also watch: Stocks recommended by share market analysts on June 12, 2023: DMart, Varun Beverages, ACC, Jindal Steel & Power
Watch: Richard Kettlebourough: English third umpire who gave controversial catch out to Shubman Gill in WTC final match India vs Australia
Watch: PM Modi's US visit: Meeting with the Bidens, Indian diaspora; 'Modi Ji thali' and more
Also Watch: All about Alexander Soros, the 37-year-old who will now control George Soros' $25-billion empire
Also Watch: India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 15 as per draft schedule, venue, live streaming, squad
Also Watch: Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki enjoys vada pav; PM Modi reacts, Tim Cook and other leaders who enjoyed desi food
Also Watch: McDowell’s, Royal Stag, Imperial Blue: Famous Indian whiskey brands in the world as per Drinks International’s The Millionaires’ Club list
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today