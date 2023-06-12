Cyclone Biparjoy: Mumbai flights witness massive delays; passengers stuck for hours

Mumbai Airport, on Monday, witnessed irate passengers and chaotic scenes as several flights were delayed and the passengers had to wait for hours. While several flights got delayed due to weather conditions, others were forced to abort landing. Many of the passengers who had to wait several hours took to Twitter to express their grievances.

A user tagged Air India and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and gave out his flight details. The user said that his family is stuck at the airport since last night. The user wrote: “My Family at the airport from last night. visa Expiry today Last date. No hotel no acc. No alternative flights. Pls Help us”.

Another user tagged Air India and Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and said that when he reached the airport, he was informed that his Doha-Mumbai flight will be delayed by around an hour. He also said there is no update regarding the status of the flight. Chougle further said no services have been provided apart from “some sort of meaningless meals”.

Chougle wrote: “There was a flight AI-981 from Doha to Mumbai on 11th June at 23:55 (After Delayed), but when we reached the airport at 7pm, we were informed of delay of 1 hour, now there is no information provided as the flight has not yet even tookoff from Mumbai”.

@airindia

There was a flight AI-981 from Doha to Mumbai on 11th June at 23:55 (After Delayed), but when we reached the airport at 7pm, we were informed of delqy of 1 hour, now there is no information provided as the flight has not yet even tookoff from Mumbai (1/3)@RNTata2000 — Riyan chougle (@riyanchougle) June 12, 2023

Dear Sir, Inclement weather and the temporary closure of the Main Runway at the Mumbai airport, besides other consequential factors beyond our control, have resulted in disruption of flights. We regret the inconvenience caused as we make all efforts to minimise the disruptions. — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2023

Bad service by Air india



On June 4 I booked an Air india flight AI603 from mumbai to bangalore with meal included. The flight was delayed by an hour and I wasn’t served my meals or even a coffee. @airindia kindly ensure this does not happen ever again — Bharath desikan (@theonlybharath) June 12, 2023

@airindia

There is a flight AI-654 from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai on 11th June at 16.40, but when we reached the airport at 3pm, we received a message that at 3.10 that the flight is rescheduled to 21.35. And now it is rescheduled to 1.30. How long will you make us wait???? pic.twitter.com/ZIAPnDwuxY — Yamini Damuluri (@YDamuluri) June 11, 2023

Air India responded to these tweets and said that flights were delayed due to inclement weather as well as the temporary closure of the main runway at the Mumbai airport. Air India said: “Dear sir, inclement weather and temporary closure of main runway at the Mumbai airport, besides other consequential factors beyond our control, have resulted in disruption of flights. We regret the inconvenience caused as we make all efforts to minimise the disruptions”.

Dear Sir, inclement weather and temporary closure of Main Runway at the Mumbai airport, besides other consequential factors beyond our control, have resulted in disruption of flights. We regret the inconvenience caused as we make all efforts to minimise the disruptions. — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2023

Incensed passengers also tagged IndiGo and said that there are way too much flight delays at the Mumbai Airport and nobody has an inkling of what is happening. Another passenger tagged Scindia and said that passengers are waiting for more than 5 hours at the Mumbai airport and that the airline is saying it will take five more hours due to the unavailability of the capitain/pilot.

@IndiGo6E All indigo flights are messed up at mumbai airport now.. All passengers are frustrated and too much delays.. No one knows whats happening here #goIndigo — Prudhvi Ram Vedula (@vedularam) June 12, 2023

@JM_Scindia sir we are waiting more than 5 hours at Mumbai airport flight time was 11 pm but now due to unavailability of captain/pilot they are saying 4.40 am

Si this relavant they are not providing acomadation too. @DGCAIndia @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/KqlwVHQ78N June 11, 2023

IndiGo responded to one such passenger and wrote: “We can surely understand the agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we’re compelled to make such changes in the schedule.”

Sir, we can surely understand the agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we're compelled to make such changes in the schedule. We look forward to your kind understanding. ~Kiran — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 12, 2023

A user also shared the video of a woman yelling at the IndiGo airlines staff at the Mumbai airport. The user shared the video and wrote: “Heated argument between a lady passenger and IndiGo staff in Mumbai airport. Del-Bom 2013 IndiGo flight delayed by over 1 hour 40 minutes. Lady’s father-in-law in ICU”.

Heated argument between a lady passenger & @IndiGo6E staff in Mumbai airport. Del-Bom 2103 Indigo flight delayed by over 1 hr 40 mins. Lady's father-in-law in ICU. #indigo pic.twitter.com/eklkzLmmUt — Dev Kachari (@KachariDev) June 11, 2023

Another user also shared the video of a serpentine queue at the Mumbai Airport’s Akasa Air counter. The user said the Mumbai-Bangalore flight has been delayed twice and the gate has been changed five times. He tagged Akasa Air and wrote: “Utter chaos @AkasaAir at Mumbai Airport. Flight to Bangalore is twice delayed and gate changed FIVE times. Making people look jokers and run around the airport with luggage! Beyond ridiculous! Such shame! 8.15 new take off time and boarding yet to begin! Ppl furious now!”

Utter chaos @AkasaAir at Mumbai Airport. Flight to Bangalore is twice delayed and gate changed FIVE times. Making people look jokers and run around the airport with luggage! Beyond ridiculous! Such shame! 8.15 new take off time and boarding yet to begin! Ppl furious now! pic.twitter.com/C4KolqJPRo — Boris D'Souza (@boris_dsouza) June 11, 2023

Flights in Mumbai have been impacted due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone Biparjoy. The airlines said their flights are impacted due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by the cyclone that is gushing over the Arabian Sea.

Air India informed passengers in a tweet: "IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions".

Mumbai rains forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds speeding upto 45-55 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Meanwhile, several parts of Mumbai received rain showers on Sunday night. Mumbai city as well as its coastal parts witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased.

