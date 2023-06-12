Cyclone Biparjoy likely to cross Gujarat coast on June 15; IMD predicts rainfall in these regions 

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to cross parts of the Gujarat coast on June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm”. The Indian Meteorological Department said that cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14 and later move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistani coasts between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi around June 15 noon.

"It is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," the weather office said.

IMD rainfall prediction

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted rain showers across parts of northwest India, northeast India, east India, west India and south India during the next 5 days. Here’s the list of regions to be impacted by rainfall, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and thunderstorms with squall

June 12: 1. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in isolated pockets of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalya, Manipur, Kerala and Mahe, Mizoram and Tripura

2. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

3. Hailstorm with thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh.

4. Gale wind speed reaching 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of westcentral Arabian Sea.

5. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

June 13: 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha; with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Sub[1]Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

3. Hailstorm with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh.

4. Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea. Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over adjoining areas of eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of northwest Arabian Sea.

5. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

June 14: 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

2. Hailstorm with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh.

3. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat state, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

4. Gale wind speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of eastcentral Arabian Sea.

5. Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

June 15: 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat Region.

2. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Rajasthan; withlightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand; with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat State, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

3. Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea and likely to decrease becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from night over the region. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of eastcentral Arabian Sea.

4. Gale wind 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

IMD heatwave alert

The Met Department also said heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days. Heat wave conditions are also very likely to prevail over south Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from June 11-13.

The weather office also stated that heat wave conditions may also prevail in Himalayan West Bengal, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana from June 11-12. It added that hot and humid weather is also very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 3 days.

