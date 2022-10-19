DefExpo 2022: All you need to know about HAL's HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft unveiled by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar today. At the India Pavilion, the Prime Minister unveiled the HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) is a basic training aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The HTT-40 will replace the ageing fleet of HAL HPT-32 Deepak trainers that are in service with the IAF.

The Indian Air Force in an official statement said that the HTT-40 project was conceptualised by HAL to fulfil the IAF’s requirement of 181 trainer aircraft. Due to the HTT-40’s development delays, the Air Force placed an order in May 2012 for 75 Pilatus PC-7 Mk II turboprop trainers to meet its urgent operational requirements.

As mentioned by IAF, HTT-40 trainer offers the best-in-class fuel economy and power rating. It takes-off from a short distance and has a high climb rate. "It has a maximum speed of 450km/h and can reach a maximum distance of 1,000km. The stall speed with flaps down is 135km/h."

During the DefExpo22 inauguration programme, the Prime Minister also launched Mission DefSpace and laid the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat and said that the forward air force base will add to the security architecture of the country.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Defence Secretary to Government of India, Ajay Kumar were present at the event.

