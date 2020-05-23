Delhi airport to open from May 25; all domestic flights to run from Terminal 3

Domestic passenger flights will resume at Delhi airport from May 25, airport authorities informed on Saturday. All domestic flights will operate from Terminal 3 of the airport, they further added. Cancelled since March 25 in view of the coronavirus lockdown on March, the Aviation Ministry had allowed airlines to restart domestic flights from Monday after a gap of 61 days.

As domestic flights resume, certain guidelines have been put in place for passengers travelling from Delhi airport. Flyers have been asked to arrive at the airport two hours prior to their flight. To distribute passenger load, airlines have been allocated specific entry gates at Terminal 3. Vistara and SpiceJet have been allocated gates 1 and 2, while gates 3 and 4 have been designated to AirAsia and Air India. Passengers for GoAir and all other domestic flights will enter from gates 5 and 6.Gates 7 and 8 have been reserved for international repatriation flights.

Passengers have also been asked to download Arogya Setu app on their phones before arriving at the Delhi airport. Authorities have assured that provisions for thermal scanning of passengers as per government guidelines. Baggage at Delhi airport will be sanitised using UV disinfection tunnels at both departure and arrival points.

Domestic flight passengers have been asked to do online check-ins, while designated check-in rows have been allocated to airlines. Check-ins for Vistara will happen on row A, for SpiceJet on row B, for AirAsia on row D, for Air India on rows E and F, and for GoAir on row G. Rows C and H have been reserved for check-ins for all other domestic flights. Check-ins for international repatriation flights will happen on rows K, L and M. Passengers will receive their boarding passes only after they file a self declaration stating that they are fit for travel and will adhere to health protocols laid down by authorities.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and residents of containment zones have been prohibited from flying. Airport authorities said that passenger not permitted to fly undertaking air journey will be liable for penal action.

