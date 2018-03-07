Delhi, Hyderabad airports best in the world; Mumbai airport tops in customer experience: survey

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been judged the best airport in the 40 million passengers per annum category, while Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been rated as the world number one in the 5-15 million passengers per annum category. The airports were ranked based on a survey by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The Delhi airport had also recently joined the 60-million club and recorded 63.5 million passengers in 2017. It has surpassed Changi, Incheon and Bangkok airports in terms of passenger growth and is now the 7th busiest airport in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airport across the world, according to a press statement issued by GMR.

"The award demonstrates DIALs (Delhi International Airport Limited) strong focus on operations efficiencies and resilient approach towards service delivery," said DIAL CEO I Prabhakara Rao.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad airport has won this prestigious award for the fourth time in the last 10 years in its specific category. The airport has also been certified as carbon neutral.

Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman-Airports, GMR Group, said, "This is a recognition of the collaborative work of all stakeholders at Hyderabad Airport. We are embarking on the expansion of Hyderabad Airport, which will not just provide necessary infrastructure boost to facilitate high air traffic and passenger growth, but also a delightful passenger experience with right fusion of technology and human touch," as mentioned in a report by India Today.

"This milestone reverberates the rigour and camaraderie of our stakeholders including DGCA, CISF, BCAS, AAI Immigration, Customs, Airlines, who are working towards a common goal to serve the customers," said SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL (GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd), the report mentioned.

Moreover, GVK-run Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai has been ranked as the world's best in customer experience. "In 2007, when we had taken over the complete operations of the airport, the ASQ score was 3.53 and in 10 years we have got it to around 4.99 out of a maximum 5. It is a testimony to the quality service provided during 2017 to over forty six million travellers by the thirty thousand odd airport community members," said GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman, GVK.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award is based on a couple of aspects including passenger ratings, perception, traffic type, size, region, performance indicators such as security screening, check-in, restrooms and other services. Nearly 74 per cent of the world's top 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network.

The ASQ Awards ceremony will be held during the inaugural ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit, to be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from 10-13 September 2018, hosted by Halifax International Airport Authority.

Airports Council International that carries the survey is a trade association of 1,953 member airports across 176 countries.

(With PTI inputs)