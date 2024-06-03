Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight receives security alert, diverted to Ahmedabad

Akasa Air flight QP 1719, on June 03, 2024, carrying 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members on board, received a security alert on board. The Delhi-Mumbai flight was therefore diverted to Ahmedabad, where it made a safe landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 10.13 am.

All 186 passengers were safely evacuated at the airport.

"The captain followed all required emergency procedures and made the landing at the airport. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground," an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

Several other flights by different airlines have reportedly made emergency landings over the past three days due to security alerts or threats.

On Sunday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight carrying 306 passengers and crew members onboard landed in the city amid a full emergency alert after it received a 'handwritten' bomb threat.

A similar incident was reported on Saturday evening, wherein a Varanasi-Delhi IndiGo flight received a bomb threat. The incident prompted immediate action by airport authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai also received a bomb threat, following which it made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport. The airport security then took the aircraft into an isolation bay.